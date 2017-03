03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - BU CTE Researcher Objects To NHL Seeking Her Research Material For Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS - A researcher at the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center on March 2 told the federal judge overseeing the National Hockey League (NHL) concussion multidistrict litigation that the league is seeking raw research materials only to discredit her and her work so it can achieve its goals in the lawsuit (In re: National Hockey League Players Concussion Injury Litigation, MDL No. 14-2551, D. Minn.).