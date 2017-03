03-06-2017 | 19:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: Internal Hospital Record Doesn't Doom Asbestos-Lung Cancer Suit

PHILADELPHIA - A reference to asbestos in what appears to be an internal hospital document is not sufficient to put a couple on notice of a potential cause of his lung cancer, a federal judge in Pennsylvania held March 8 (Joseph Conneen and Kathleen Conneen v. Amatek Inc., et al., No. MDL 875, 15-1063, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29787).