03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Panel Reverses, Says Statute Of Limitations Expired On Lead-Based Paint Case

ALBANY, N.Y. - A New York appellate panel on March 2 reversed a trial court ruling and determined that a lead-based paint poisoning lawsuit against a landlord couple should be dismissed on grounds that the statute of limitations had expired on the claim (Violet Vasilatos v. William Dzamba, No. 523286, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 3rd Dept.; 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 1581).