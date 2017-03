03-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - 1st Circuit Reverses Dismissal Of Amphastar, Momenta Antitrust Case

BOSTON - A Massachusetts federal judge's decision to dismiss allegations that Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. made knowing misrepresentations to the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) - the standard-setting organization (SSO) charged with ensuring the quality control of drugs - was reversed March 6 by the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., et al., No. 16-2113, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3956).