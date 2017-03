03-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Judge Refuses To Dismiss State Farm's Suit Alleging No-Fault Insurance Scheme

DETROIT - A federal judge in Michigan on March 6 denied a motion to dismiss filed by defendants accused by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. of submitting false bills under Michigan's No-Fault Automobile Insurance Act for services that were either medically unnecessary or never provided, ruling that the defendants' arguments lacked merit (State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Elite Health Centers, Inc., et al., No. 16-13040, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30826).