Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insureds Have Not Proven 'Extraordinary Circumstances' Warranting Relief

DETROIT - A Michigan federal judge on March 6 denied insureds' motion seeking relief from a case management guideline rule that requires motions for summary judgment to be filed after the close of fact and expert discovery, finding that the insureds have failed to demonstrate special circumstances that would justify the filing of premature summary judgment motions (Livonia Public Schools, et al. v. Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast, No. 16-10324, E.D. Mich., Southern Div., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31036).