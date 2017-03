03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Product Liability Claims Constitute Multiple Occurrences Under Excess Policy

COLUMBUS, OHIO - An Ohio federal judge on March 2 found that underlying product liability lawsuits against Big Lots Stores Inc. constitute separate occurrences under a commercial liability umbrella insurance policy, partly granting the insurer's motion for summary judgment (Big Lots Stores, Inc. v. American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co., No. 14-02635, S.D. Ohio, Eastern Div., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29675).