03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Man Who Posed As Physician As Part Of Fraud Scheme Found Guilty

HOUSTON - A man who posed as a physician as part of a $1.3 million Medicare fraud scheme was found guilty on counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud and conspiracy to pay health care kickbacks by a federal jury in Texas on March 3 (United States of America v. Nkiru Ibeabuchi, et al., No. 16-cr-114, S.D. Texas).