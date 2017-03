03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reformation Of Drilling Contract Was Proper, 5th Circuit Panel Says

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 2 determined that a district court did not err in allowing the reformation of a master services contract; however, the panel said the insurer was required to pay only a pro rata share of its insured's attorney fees incurred in the defense and settlement of a personal injury suit (Raylin Richard v. Anadarko Petroleum Corp., et al., No. 16-30216, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3812).