03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsured Says Crimes Asserted Against Executive Do Not Affect Arbitration Award

NEW YORK - An insurer on March 6 told a federal court in New York that the conviction of the insurer's chief operating officer on unrelated charges has no bearing on a dispute with a reinsurer over the confirmation or vacatur of an arbitration award (Certain Underwriting Members at Lloyd's, London v. Insurance Company of the Americas, No. 16-cv-00323, S.D. N.Y.).