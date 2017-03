03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Texas Federal Judge Allows Insureds' Breach Of Contract Claim To Move Forward

DALLAS - A Texas federal judge on March 6 determined that an insurer is not entitled to summary judgment on its insureds' breach of contract claim because genuine issues of fact exist regarding whether the insureds suffered a direct financial loss and the extent of any damage caused when the insureds' washing machine overflowed (Corrine Michel Johnson, et al. v. Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana, No. 15-1939, N.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30997).