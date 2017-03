03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Texas Magistrate Judge Recommends Trademark Lawsuit Should Proceed

AUSTIN, Texas - Efforts by a defendant to obtain judgment on the pleadings on allegations that it committed false advertising and trademark infringement should be denied, a Texas federal magistrate judge recommended March 3 (University Loft Company v. Blue Furniture Solutions LLC, No. 15-826, W.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30767).