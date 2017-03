03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - D.C. Circuit: Cook Fired After 13 Policy Violations Failed To Show Pretext

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hotel cook who received various warnings about unsatisfactory job performance and violated his employer's policies on at least 13 separate occasions failed to show that his firing was actually carried out in retaliation for age, race and disability discrimination complaints he filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel majority ruled March 3 (Robert Lee Johnson v. Interstate Management Company, LLC, doing business as Hamilton Crowne Plaza Hotel, No. 14-7164, D.C. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3828).