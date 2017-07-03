03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 2nd Circuit Grants Petition For Rehearing In Enforcement Case

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 2 granted a petition for rehearing filed by defendants in an action to confirm a $48 million arbitral award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) International Court of Arbitration for the purpose of correcting its previous instructions to the district court with instructions that the district court apply New York law to the remaining issues of the case (CBF Industria de Gusa S/A, et al. v. Amci Holdings Inc., No. 15-1133, 15-1146, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3815).