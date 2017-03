03-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Denies Class Certification For Class Of Truck Drivers

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on March 3 denied a former truck driver's request to certify a class of truck drivers in relation to an alleged failure to pay a minimum wage for the hours worked, finding that he failed to meet the federal pleading requirements (Robert Gatdula, et al. v. CRST International Inc., et al., No. 11-1285, C.D. Calif., 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 184720).