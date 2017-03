03-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Approves $9.3M Settlement Over Rust-Oleum's Restore Products

CHICAGO - A federal judge in Illinois on March 6 entered final approval of a $9.3 million settlement that certified a class of consumers who purchased a concrete resurfacing paint made by Rust-Oleum Corp. that allegedly bubbled and flaked prematurely (In re: Rust-Oleum Restore Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, MDL 2602, Case No. 15 C 1364, N.D. Ill.).