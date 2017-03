03-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Top Court Rejects Jurisdiction In Asbestos Claims Collusion Case

AUSTIN, Texas - Settlement negotiations in Texas involving asbestos liabilities do not support the conclusion that the parties sought to avail themselves of the state's laws, even if the company eventually selected to manage a resulting trust is based there, the Texas Supreme Court held March 3 in finding that the state lacked jurisdiction (M&F Worldwide Corp., et al. v. Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company Inc., No. 15-0083, Texas Sup.).