03-07-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Adopts Recommendation To Approve Settlement In Clean Water Act Suit

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on March 3 adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that a settlement between the federal government and the New York Racing Association to resolve a Clean Water Act (CWA) suit is fair and reasonable (United States of America v. The New York Racing Association, No. 16 CV 5442, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30368).