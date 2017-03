03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Finds No Modification Request, Dismisses UCL Claim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California federal judge on March 6 granted a bank and a servicer's motion to dismiss claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and Labor Code, finding that a property owner failed to show that he had a loan modification request pending at the time a notice of default was filed (Samuel Rodriguez v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al., No. 2:16-cv-00232, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31587).