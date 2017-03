03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds No Support For Defamation Claim Against Loan Servicer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Michigan federal judge on March 3 granted a mortgage-servicing company's motion for summary judgment on a borrower's claim for defamation related to the publication of a foreclosure notice, finding that the property owner had defaulted on the mortgage by the time the notice was published (Lesa Werme v. Mortgage Center, LLC, et al., No. 1:15-cv-130, W.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31261).