03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Refuses To Dismiss Bad Faith, Breach Of Contract Claims In UM Dispute

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A South Carolina federal judge on March 3 denied an insurer's motion to dismiss breach of contract and bad faith claims in a dispute over uninsured motorist (UM) coverage for an underlying car accident (Bobby Lee Tucker Sr. v. Peerless Insurance Co., No. 13-1809, D. S.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30104).