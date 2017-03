03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insureds' Intent To Defraud A Matter For Jury To Decide, Judge Rules

DETROIT - A jury should determine if an insured couple intended to defraud their insurance company when stating that they had decided to not move to Florida from Michigan to maintain coverage on their vehicle, a federal judge in Michigan ruled March 6 in denying IDS Property Casualty Insurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment (IDS Property Casualty Insurance Company v. David P. Kaisch, et al., No. 15-11566, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31931).