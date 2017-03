03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Can Rescind Auto Insurance Policy Over Misrepresentations, Judge Says

PORTLAND, Maine - A federal judge in Maine on March 3 granted an insurer's motion for summary judgment, finding that a man's material misrepresentations about where he resided and where he garaged the automobiles for which he was seeking coverage warranted rescission of the policy (Dairyland Insurance Company v. McArthur Sullivan, No. 16-cv-00050-JDL, D. Maine, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30116).