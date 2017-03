03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer In Bad Faith Suit Failed To Respond To Demand Letters, Judge Rules

SEATTLE - Based on the evidence presented, a jury could determine that an insurer acted in bad faith in its handling of an automobile insurance claim because a third-party claimant has shown that the insurer failed to respond to his policy-limit demand letters, a federal judge in Washington ruled March 6 in denying the insurer's motion for partial summary judgment (Anthony W. Hopkins v. State Farm Automobile Insurance Co., No. 15-2014, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31451).