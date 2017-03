03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - New York Federal Judge Awards Attorney Fees To Disability Claimant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A New York federal judge on March 6 determined that a disability claimant is entitled to more than $34,000 in attorney fees because the claimant was the prevailing party on motions for summary judgment (Charles Standish v. Federal Express Corp. Long Term Disability Plan, et al., No. 6:15-cv-6226, W.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31400).