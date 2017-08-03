03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Texas Federal Judge Grants Dickey's Motion For Injunction In Infringement Dispute

SHERMAN, Texas - A Texas federal judge on March 6 granted Dickey's Barbecue Pit Inc.'s motion for preliminary injunctive relief in a dispute with former franchisees who are alleged to have kept selling Dickey's trademarked products after a franchise agreement was terminated, saying that the barbecue franchisor is likely to prevail in its trademark infringement suit (Dickey's Barbecue Pit Inc., et al. v. Celebrated Affairs Catering Inc., et al., No. 4:17-cv-00127, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30814).