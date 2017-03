03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

After Customer Consents, Amazon Submits Echo Data In Arkansas Murder Case

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - In an Arkansas judge's March 6 order, it was disclosed that Amazon.com Inc. submitted to law enforcement the recordings from an Amazon Echo device belonging to a murder defendant in compliance with a police warrant that Amazon previously sought to quash under privacy and free speech concerns (State of Arkansas v. James A. Bates, No. CR-2016-370-2, Ark. Cir., Benton Co.).