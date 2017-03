03-08-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Insurer Says Information Party Wants Sealed Was Disclosed In Recent Decision

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A nonparty insurer told a federal court in New York on March 7 that portions of the materials that an insurer in a reinsurance dispute wants to be placed under seal were publicly aired in a recent decision in a related case (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., No. 12-cv-00196, and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. v. Utica Mutual Insurance Company, No. 13-cv-00743, N.D. N.Y.).