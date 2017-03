03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Allows Testimony On Lost Profits, Royalty Damages In Patent, Trademark Suit

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In a patent and trademark infringement dispute between competitors in the fitness and exercise equipment industry, a California federal judge on March 6 refused to exclude expert testimony on lost profits damages and royalty damages (Fitness Anywhere LLC v. WOSS Enterprises LLC, No. 14-01725, N.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31505).