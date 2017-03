03-08-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Partly Grants Motion To Compel In Professional Liability Coverage Dispute

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania federal judge on March 7 granted a law firm insured's motion to compel a professional liability insurer to produce underwriting materials but found that the insured failed to satisfy the heightened relevancy standard applicable to its discovery request for personnel files of three of the insurer's employees (Westport Insurance Corp. v. Hippo Fleming & Pertile Law Offices, et al., No. 15-251, W.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31659).