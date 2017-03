03-08-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: Investors Pleaded Elements Of Securities Law Claim Against Drug Company

CHICAGO - An investor group has shown that a pharmaceutical company and certain of its current and former executive officers issued a series of misrepresentations concealing certain financial reporting errors for fiscal year 2014 and concealing the integration of two companies it acquired in violation of federal securities laws, a federal judge in Illinois ruled March 6 in denying the defendants' motion to dismiss (In re Akorn Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 15-1944, N.D. Ill.).