03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Virginia Federal Judge Grants Summary Judgment In Slip-And-Fall Suit

ROANOKE, Va. - A federal judge in Virginia on March 7 granted summary judgment to a hotel company in a slip-and-fall case after finding that a woman who sued the company after slipping on ice did not prove that the hotel's employees had constructive notice of ice that had accumulated around an outdoor fountain (Ellen B. Thomas v. Omni Hotels Management Corporation, No. 5:15-cv-00086, W.D. Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 32176).