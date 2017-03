03-08-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Affirms Exclusion Of Asbestos Experts' Specific Causation Opinions

NEW ORLEANS - Experts' failure to tether the opinion that small asbestos doses cause mesothelioma to the specific exposures in question renders their opinions too similar to the type of "every exposure" theory rejected by courts, a federal judge in Louisiana held March 6 (William C. Bell, et al. v. Foster Wheeler Energy Corp., et al., No. 15-6394, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31117).