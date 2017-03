03-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - 9th Circuit Finds Borrower Lacks Standing To Assert UCL Violation

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 6 affirmed dismissal of a homeowner's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law and other California law, finding that there was no private right of action available to him under the law or that loan servicers acted unlawfully (Peter Zeppeiro v. Green Tree Servicing LLC, et al., No. 15-55747, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3951).