03-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Allows Reinsured To File Deposition Transcripts Under Seal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A federal judge in Connecticut on March 8 granted an insurer permission to file certain documents under seal, including deposition transcripts regarding an asbestos reinsurance dispute (Travelers Casualty and Surety Company, f/k/a The Aetna Casualty and Surety Company v. Century Indemnity Company as successor to Insurance Company of North America, No. 16-cv-00170, D. Conn.).