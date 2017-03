03-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurer Properly Relied On 'Maintenance' Exclusion To Bar Coverage

PHILADELPHIA - Evidence supported an insurer's reliance on a "maintenance" exclusion to deny coverage for water damage caused by an insured's failure to maintain his furnace, the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled March 6, affirming summary judgment in favor of the insurer on breach of contract and bad faith claims handling (David Dougherty v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., No. 16-2680, 3rd Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3930).