03-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Releases Liquidator Of Further Responsibilities In Liquidation

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Following the final distribution of an insolvent insurer's assets, a Pennsylvania judge on March 8 released the state's insurance commissioner of her duties regarding the liquidation estate (In re: Commonwealth Insurance Co., No. 1 CIC 2014, Pa. Cmwlth.).