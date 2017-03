03-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Grants Netflix Petition For Inter Partes Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A request for inter partes review of a patented invention covering systems and methods for navigating hypermedia was granted March 6 by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Netflix Inc. v. Convergent Media Solutions LLC, No. IPR2016-01811, PTAB).