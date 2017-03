03-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Alabama Federal Judge Says Insurer's Interpretation Was Arbitrary And Capricious

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - A disability insurer's interpretation of a tolling provision to extend the 45-day time deadline to decide an administrative appeal was arbitrary and capricious, an Alabama federal judge said March 7 in partially adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation to deny the insurer's motion for summary judgment (Melissa Stevens v. Sun Life and Health Insurance Co. [U.S.], No. 16-76, M.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31734).