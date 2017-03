03-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Server's Total Wages Don't Clear Employer In Minimum Pay Dispute, 10th Circuit Says

DENVER - A Colorado federal judge failed to consider, when ruling in favor of the employer in a wage-and-hour complaint, whether the employer was entitled to treat the server's tips as wages for all hours worked, a 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled March 7, reversing and remanding (Aarica Romero v. Top-Tier Colorado LLC, et al., No. 16-1057, 10th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3996).