03-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Defendants In Securities Suit Not Entitled To Sanctions Under PSLRA, Judge Rules

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Defendants in a securities class action lawsuit are not entitled to sanctions pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (PSLRA) because they have not shown that an investor's amended complaint was "legally or factually baseless from an objective perspective" or that the investigation performed by the investor's counsel was reasonable and competent before filing the amended complaint, a federal judge in California ruled March 6 in denying the defendants' motion to amend by imposing sanctions (Tai Jan Bao, et al. v. SolarCity Corp., et al., No. 14-1435, N.D. Calif.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 105179).