03-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Expert's Report Satisfactory, But Must Limit Opinion To General Causation

NEW ORLEANS - An expert's conclusion that six defendants' products couldn't have caused a man's mesothelioma impermissibly leaps to specific causation from his general causation opinion regarding chrysotile asbestos' role in the disease, a federal judge in Louisiana held March 6 (William C. Bell, et al. v. Foster Wheeler Energy Corp., et al., No. 15-6394, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31117).