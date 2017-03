03-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Kyrgyz Republic Applies To English Court To Set Aside PCA Award

TORONTO - A Canadian energy company on March 8 said the Kyrgyz Republic has filed an application with an English court, seeking to set aside a jurisdictional award that was issued in favor of the company by an international arbitral tribunal.