03-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Ohio Magistrate Won't Exclude Evidence As Sanction In Copyright Case

CLEVELAND - A copyright infringement plaintiff's request that evidence of expenses, deductions or allocations be excluded from the calculation of damages in connection with a defendant's alleged discovery abuses was denied March 7 by an Ohio federal magistrate judge (Design Basics LLC v. Petros Homes Inc., et al., No. 14-1966, N.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 32066).