03-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Conn. Federal Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Third-Party Complaint Against Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A federal judge in Connecticut on March 7 denied a hospital's motion to dismiss a third-party complaint against it in a personal injury suit because the third-party complaint is based in negligence and not medical malpractice and the third-party plaintiff is not required to attach expert testimony to the complaint (Wendy Trella v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., et al. v. Middlesex Health System, No. 3:15-cv-1211, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 31980).