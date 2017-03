03-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Issues 'Third-Way' Opinion Addressing Bare-Metal Parts Liability

NEW ORLEANS - Manufacturers of bare metal products can be liable for asbestos in component parts if they assisted in integrating the asbestos part with their own product, knew the hazards involved in the part, or recommended the asbestos-containing part, a federal judge in Louisiana held March 6 in explaining what he earlier described as a "third way" of handling the bare-metal defense (William C. Bell, et al. v. Foster Wheeler Energy Corp., et al., No. 15-6394, E.D. La.).