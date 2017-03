03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds TILA Claim Was Untimely, Grants Dismissal For Bank

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on March 8 found that a former property owner's claim for violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) that arose out of an alleged attempt to rescind his mortgage was barred by a three-year statute of limitations, granting a motion to dismiss the case filed by Bank of America N.A. (BANA) (James Fendon v. Bank of America, N.A., No. 16-3531, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 33236).