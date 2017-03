03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Insurer's Investigation Did Not Amount To Bad Faith, Federal Judge Says

OKLAHOMA CITY - An insurer conducted a reasonable investigation in adjusting an insured's property claim following a tornado, an Oklahoma federal judge ruled March 8, granting summary judgment to the insurer on a bad faith claim (Shanta Inc. d/b/a Green Carpet Inn v. Nautilus Insurance Co., No. 15-872, W.D. Okla.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 32702).