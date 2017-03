03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insured Owed $100,000 Sublimit Under Policy's 'Known Claims' Endorsement

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia federal judge on March 8 found that a professional limited liability company insured is entitled to a $100,000 sublimit under the "known claims" endorsement of an accountants professional liability insurance policy for underlying claims over assets that were misappropriated by the insured's employee (CAMICO Mutual Insurance Co. v. Hess, Stewart & Campbell, P.L.L.C., No. 16-2357, S.D. W. Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 32790).