03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel Upholds Breach Of Contract Award, Reverses Bad Faith Awards Against Insurer

BEAUMONT, Texas - A Texas appeals panel on March 9 affirmed a jury's $15,000 award for breach of contract damages but reversed the jury's $20,000 award of actual damages that resulted from an insurer's alleged unfair settlement practices and the jury's award of additional damages of $60,000 that resulted from the finding that the insurer knowingly engaged in unfair settlement practices, rendering judgment that an insured take nothing as to the claims (State Farm Lloyds v. Dennis Webb, No. 09-15-00408-CV, Texas App., 9th Dist.; 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 1997).